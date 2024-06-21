Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Castleford Academy teacher has been nominated for the National Teacher of the Year Gold award.

Head of Science, James Vause, is in the running for the prestigious award after successfully receiving the Silver award following his nomination earlier in the year as part of the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

It comes as the school celebrated National Thank a Teacher Day on Wednesday with a special thank you to staff from members of the Senior Leadership Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Wesley Bush said: “Our dedicated team consistently demonstrates excellence in education, and it is gratifying to see their efforts acknowledged on a national scale.

Castleford Academy headteacher Wesley Bush (left) and Head of Science James Vause (right) with his Silver award for National Teacher of the Year.

"Their unwavering commitment to nurturing and inspiring our students is truly remarkable.”

James will attend an exclusive tea event in Mayfair with other Silver award winners after he was nominated and is one of only 10 to receive the award – one of whom will go on to win the prestigious Gold award.

After the initial nomination, the headteacher and CEO of the Trust provided the awards programme with further information, and judges spoke to staff, pupils and parents, and looked at further evidence including GCSE results data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony is due to take place in November this year.

Tracy Brownley, Leader of Offsite Provision and Safeguarding Officer, received the Unsung Hero award, given by the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Two other staff members were also noted for their achievements, including Tracy Brownley, Leader of Offsite Provision and Safeguarding Officer, who received the Unsung Hero award for her “unwavering commitment and going above and beyond her duties” and Connor Betteridge, Second in Maths, who was recognised as a nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

The academy decided to use the annual celebration to recognise not only teachers but all their staff, renaming it as Thank You Staff Day to “honour the dedication and hard work of the Academy’s entire team.”