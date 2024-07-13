National Trust team up with Featherstone Rovers Foundation to deliver an epic programme of free sports at Nostell

The National Trust at Nostell near Wakefield are working in partnership with Featherstone Rovers Foundation to offer families free access to sports throughout the summer holidays,

The National Trust at Nostell near Wakefield are working in partnership with Featherstone Rovers Foundation to offer families free access to sports throughout the summer holidays, kicking off this Monday, July 22.

The programme has been designed to engage young people and their families with a wide range of sports and activities, delivered by an experienced team of community coaches.

There will be different activities running at every session, including football, gymnastics, street dance, badminton, athletics and wig-wam building.

During the free sessions, the coaches will be delivering some important messages around healthy lifestyles to encourage young people to be more active.

Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have the opportunity to work with the National Trust at such a beautiful location.

"After an initial meeting, it became very apparent that despite our organisations being very different, our goals are aligned – we’re both committed to supporting our local communities and inviting children and families to get active.”

Jo Hudson, General Manager at National Trust, Nostell said: “At the National Trust, we're on a mission to spread the joy of play far and wide, bringing people together, and building bridges with our communities.

"We’re excited to team up with Featherstone Rovers Foundation so we can unite efforts to get children involved with sports as well as doing our bit towards easing the financial pressure of entertaining children during the long summer break.”

At the end of the summer, there will be guest appearances by some of the Featherstone Rovers players and their mascot, Percy the Pit Pony.

The free sports sessions take place on Monday’s and Thursday’s (July 22 to August 29) on the grass in front of the house at Nostell, Wragby, WF4 1QE from 1pm-4pm.

Tickets are limited so prebooking is advised via the National Trust’s website.

These activities are part of the National Trust’s Summer of Play at Nostell, sponsored by Starling Bank. A visit to Nostell any day between July 20 and September 1, will provide moments to pause and play, with giant snakes and ladders, boules, and quoits to be discovered as you stroll around the gardens as well as board games and crafts in the house.