New charity offers free music lessons for children

By Katy Ruta
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 11:56 BST
A new Wakefield based charity has launched to break down barriers to music by offering free brass lessons for children, with instruments, uniforms and music all provided - and welcoming adults of all ages to inclusive community rehearsals.

Crofton Music Trust is dedicated to making music accessible for everyone, regardless of background or ability. The charity provides free brass lessons for children, alongside instruments, uniforms, and music, ensuring that families don’t have to worry about the cost of learning. Adults are also welcomed into inclusive community rehearsals, helping to foster a sense of belonging through music.

Imagine a child being handed their very first instrument and uniform, stepping into a rehearsal surrounded by new friends, with no financial barriers holding them back. That is the vision of the trust: to create opportunities that many families never thought possible.

In addition to its free lessons, the charity is working to expand its outreach efforts, planning to take music directly into schools to inspire the next generation of musicians. There are also plans to develop inclusive groups for disabled musicians and those with additional needs, creating safe, supportive spaces where music can be fully accessible. The trust is also committed to exploring how music can be used to support mental health and reduce isolation, bringing people of all ages together through the joy of music.

Inspiring the next generation: free brass tuition with Crofton Music Trust.placeholder image
Inspiring the next generation: free brass tuition with Crofton Music Trust.

Katy Ruta BMus (hons) , founder of Crofton Music Trust, said: “As a mum of twins, one of whom is disabled, I’ve made it my life’s work to advocate for accessibility and total inclusiveness, both for the disabled community and for children who are unable to access the education they deserve. My mission is simple: to break down barriers so that everyone can learn music in a safe, enjoyable, and inclusive environment, taught by professionals and free from financial worry.”

The trust is now inviting local children and adults to get involved. Families interested in free lessons, or anyone curious about joining the rehearsals, are encouraged to get in touch by emailing [email protected].

