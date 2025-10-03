New-look Carleton High School officially welcomes pupils back after redevelopment

The official handover of Carleton High School was marked with a special ceremony this week after undergoing redevelopment.

As part of the government’s flagship School Rebuilding Programme, Carleton High School has replaced the school’s multiple teaching blocks with an entirely new three-storey building.

The part-redevelopment of the school includes the building of a new three storey teaching building and two external canopies.

The existing sports hall has also been refurbished, with the reconfiguration of external sports provision and installation of a new multi-use games area (MUGA).

Construction firm, Morgan Sindall, has also undertaken the provision of photovoltaic panels and associated landscaping.

To celebrate the opening of the new building, the school hosted a handover ceremony with the official ribbon cutting undertaken by Yvette Cooper, MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley and Foreign Secretary.

Ms Cooper said: "It was great to be at the opening of Carleton High School's new building.

"It was fantastic to see the new classrooms, science labs and sport facilities and to be able to talk to so many students who were all enjoying their new learning spaces.

Morgan Sindall was appointed by the Department for Education (DfE) to deliver the redevelopment of the school in Pontefract, Wakefield on behalf of Pontefract Academies Trust.

"Thank you to everyone involved in bringing the project to life, I know how much time and hard work has gone into it. It is a space that the whole community can be proud of and one where young people can realise their potential."

The new building provides modern facilities to support a high-quality education for current and future students. Students will have access to modern classrooms and science labs, creative technology spaces and high spec computing suites.

The project has seen the new building developed on the school’s existing tennis courts, minimising disruption for pupils and staff

Julian Appleyeard OBE, CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust, said: “The new teaching block at Carleton High School is a proud statement to our community that they deserve this investment.

" It reflects our belief in giving our children and young people the chances in life they deserve.

"We’re proud of what this project represents for the future, and we’re truly grateful to our partners and everyone who joined us to celebrate its official opening.”