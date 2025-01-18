New sports hall at Minsthorpe Community College officially opens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Construction work has been completed on the brand-new sports hall at Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall and is now open to students at the start of their new term.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, carried out by contractor Henry Boot Construction, has provided a brand-new facility which includes a 6,394 sq ft main sports hall, two activity studios, changing rooms, toilets, storage facilities and office space.

Work began in summer 2023 to replace the previous sports facilities alongside refurbishment works to several of the existing blocks within the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining works, including the installation of a multi-use games area (MUGA), will be completed in spring this year.

The project includes a 6,394 sq ft main sports hall, two activity studios, changing rooms, toilets, storage facilities and office space.

Jack Kidder, Responsible Business Manager at Henry Boot, said: “The construction of a new sports hall will bring transformative benefits to both the college and the wider community.

“Beyond enhancing the college’s facilities, it will provide a vibrant hub for physical activity, fostering health, well-being, and teamwork among students.

"For the local community, the sports hall also offers opportunities for engagement through events and recreational use – creating a shared space that strengthens community ties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the development, the project team worked close with college’s students, leadership team and the Department for Education to ensure the project met educational needs while engaging and empowering the students.

Students officially open new sports hall at Minsthorpe Community College.

Involved throughout the project, the SCCP created designs for the hoardings, provided vital feedback on the appearance of the new internal spaces and became a communication link between the construction team and the staff and students within the college.

The Minsthorpe students have also taken part in multiple workshops, careers information sessions, site visits and work experience, offering them an insight into the world of construction and potential future career opportunities.

Joint Principals Mark Gilmore and Rachael Merritt, from Minsthorpe Community College, said: “We’re delighted to be chosen as one of the first 50 schools to be part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new sports complex and the refurbishment works to several of the existing blocks is the final piece in the jigsaw in bringing the college’s facilities into the 21st century meaning the experiences of both our amazing students and fantastic community will be enriched for years to come.”