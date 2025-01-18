New sports hall at Minsthorpe Community College officially opens
The project, carried out by contractor Henry Boot Construction, has provided a brand-new facility which includes a 6,394 sq ft main sports hall, two activity studios, changing rooms, toilets, storage facilities and office space.
Work began in summer 2023 to replace the previous sports facilities alongside refurbishment works to several of the existing blocks within the college.
The remaining works, including the installation of a multi-use games area (MUGA), will be completed in spring this year.
Jack Kidder, Responsible Business Manager at Henry Boot, said: “The construction of a new sports hall will bring transformative benefits to both the college and the wider community.
“Beyond enhancing the college’s facilities, it will provide a vibrant hub for physical activity, fostering health, well-being, and teamwork among students.
"For the local community, the sports hall also offers opportunities for engagement through events and recreational use – creating a shared space that strengthens community ties.”
Throughout the development, the project team worked close with college’s students, leadership team and the Department for Education to ensure the project met educational needs while engaging and empowering the students.
Involved throughout the project, the SCCP created designs for the hoardings, provided vital feedback on the appearance of the new internal spaces and became a communication link between the construction team and the staff and students within the college.
The Minsthorpe students have also taken part in multiple workshops, careers information sessions, site visits and work experience, offering them an insight into the world of construction and potential future career opportunities.
Joint Principals Mark Gilmore and Rachael Merritt, from Minsthorpe Community College, said: “We’re delighted to be chosen as one of the first 50 schools to be part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme.
“The new sports complex and the refurbishment works to several of the existing blocks is the final piece in the jigsaw in bringing the college’s facilities into the 21st century meaning the experiences of both our amazing students and fantastic community will be enriched for years to come.”
