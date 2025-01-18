Remember any of these faces from high schools across Wakefield in 2004, 2005 and 2006?Remember any of these faces from high schools across Wakefield in 2004, 2005 and 2006?
Remember any of these faces from high schools across Wakefield in 2004, 2005 and 2006?

Nostalgia: Take a look at these 33 fabulous high school photos taken across Wakefield in 2004, 2005 and 2006

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th May 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 12:06 BST
Our high school years are said to be some of the best.

Not only for learning new things that will stay with us for years to come, but also making some of the greatest friends.

Here we take a look back at high schools across Wakefield in 2004, 2005 and 2006 – from competitions and sports to Ofsted celebrations and, well, some good old school fun!

Take a look and see if they bring back any memories for you!

Wakefield Girls High School Juniors U11's hockey team in 2004. Back left to right: Joanne Leigh, Ellie Rawsley, Hettie Barker, Vanessa Coughlin and Katie Bacon. Front L/R: Lucy Chaplin (goalkeeper) and Laura MacGregor (team Captain)

1. Sporty

Wakefield Girls High School Juniors U11's hockey team in 2004. Back left to right: Joanne Leigh, Ellie Rawsley, Hettie Barker, Vanessa Coughlin and Katie Bacon. Front L/R: Lucy Chaplin (goalkeeper) and Laura MacGregor (team Captain) Photo: s

Photo Sales
Celebrity Sportsman Night, Kettlethorpe High School in 2004. From Left, Mark Chester (Leeds tykes), Gareth Newman (student), Chris Chester (Hull FC), Amy Newman (student), David Solomona (Wakefield Trinity), Gareth Dobson (student), Jacob Burns (Barnsley), John Newsome (Wakefield Harriers)

2. Celebrity

Celebrity Sportsman Night, Kettlethorpe High School in 2004. From Left, Mark Chester (Leeds tykes), Gareth Newman (student), Chris Chester (Hull FC), Amy Newman (student), David Solomona (Wakefield Trinity), Gareth Dobson (student), Jacob Burns (Barnsley), John Newsome (Wakefield Harriers) Photo: s

Photo Sales
Wakefield Girls High School, hockey teams, taken in 2004.

3. Team

Wakefield Girls High School, hockey teams, taken in 2004. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Healthy Eating awards at City High School, Eastmoor.

4. Healthy

Healthy Eating awards at City High School, Eastmoor. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaWakefieldOfsted
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice