A village farm is to be converted into a nursery for 81 children to ease demand for childcare places in a West Yorkshire town.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council said it would help to reduce pressure for places in Normanton.

The authority approved the application by New Moon Nurseries to operate the facility at Low Farm, in Warmfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme involves using buildings on the site as a children’s day care facility along with an outdoor play area.

Wakefield Council said it would help to reduce pressure for places in Normanton.

Youngsters will be supported by 25 members of staff and the nursery will be open from 7.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The site lies within the green belt but the applicant was able to demonstrate ‘very special circumstances’ for the facility due to a local shortage of childcare places.

Working parents of children from nine months old can now access 15 hours a week of free childcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government introduced the scheme on September 1 in the hope it will help parents return to work.

The scheme is expected to be expanded to include all under-5s from late 2025.

A planning officer’s report said: “Currently the childcare sufficiency assessment identifies a large shortfall of childcare places across the district of Wakefield.

“In the Normanton ward alone there is a large shortfall of places for 0-3 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the document, there is a predicted shortfall of 209 places in Normanton for summer 2026.

The report adds: “The increased demand has led to a significant increase in enquiries.

“However, the lack of capacity means that existing nurseries are turning eligible children away.

“The day care nursery proposed by this application would enable parents to access 30 hours of funded childcare from 2025 for their children from the age of 9 months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has an early years strategy which aims to ensure “every child in Wakefield gets the best start in life, from the early days of pregnancy through to the time they join Year 1 of primary school”.

The Childcare Act 2006 also requires local authorities to a ensure a supply of suitable childcare to meet the needs of working parents, or those intending to undertake training that may lead to work.

A report submitted on behalf of the applicant arguing special circumstances said the proposals met “government aspirations”.

The document said: “In the longer term the proposals will continue to support ongoing economic growth by providing a rich nurturing environment where children can thrive and learn within truly idyllic surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In turn, this enables parents to access employment opportunities or extend employment opportunities to support and improve their quality of life.

“The contribution from such facilities provided should not be overlooked or downplayed.”

Two people objected to the application with concerns about a possible lack of parking places at the site, an increase in traffic and dangers caused by farm vehicles using Warmfield Lane.

Recommending the scheme for approval, the officer said: “Overall, it is considered that the very special circumstances presented in the local authority’s need to provide safe childcare places in a sustainable location would outweigh the potential impact on the openness of the green belt.

“The proposal is considered to have no significant detriment to the amenity of occupiers of the neighbouring residents and would appear as a safe location for this use.”