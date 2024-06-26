Ofsted: Ackworth Howard School is 'aspirational for pupils' says latest report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ackworth Howard Junior and Infant School are celebrating their latest Ofsted report in which inspectors rated them overall Good with two Outstanding areas.

It’s a big achievement for the school after being rated as ‘requires improvement’ at their previous inspection in 2020.

The Ofsted inspector found the school community ‘consistently lives out the school’s Christian values of compassion, forgiveness, friendship and trust’ and that ‘pupils are safe and happy.’

The report said that pupils ‘achieve well academically and they flourish in all aspects of their personal development. ‘

Headteacher Michael Walker, Deputy Head Sarah McConnell, pupils and Biscuit the chicken celebrate a good Ofsted report at Ackworth Howard School. Picture Scott Merrylees

The inspector went on to say: “From early years onwards, pupils are exceptionally well behaved and consistently show kindness towards their fellow pupils and school staff. They are courteous and extremely polite.

"They are helpful to adults and to each other. In class, they pay close attention to their teachers and participate diligently with their learning.

Pupils say that bullying does not happen in their school. Inspectors agree with this view.

"Pupils are confident that any poor behaviour would be resolved quickly and sensitively. They are rightly proud of their school and the part they play in its success.”

The report added: “The school is aspirational for pupils. Leaders have developed a rich, ambitious curriculum to inspire and engage pupils.”

The inspectors recognised the ‘extensive action’ that has been taken since the last inspection and the positive steps it has taken to improve the education for our children.

They acknowledged the school’s efforts to address the development areas identified in the last inspection held in March 2020.

The inspection team were impressed with ‘leaders including governors being passionate about providing the best educational experience for the pupils at Ackworth Howard’ and that, because of this, ‘pupils achieve well academically’ and ‘flourish in all aspects of their personal development.’

The report praised the teaching of mathematics, which it describes as ‘a strength of the school’ and said: “The curriculum is ambitious and well sequenced from early years to Year 6.

"In mathematics and English, the essential knowledge that all pupils need to learn has been identified. This includes pupils with SEND. Pupils make strong progress. They are well prepared for the next stage of their educational journey.”

It also praised their extensive work around core themes such as diversity and social justice, saying it ‘prepares pupils to be socially aware and actively challenge injustice.’

It goes on to say: “The personal development programme, including pupils’ character development, is exemplary. Pupils are agents for change, committed to doing good and supporting others. They make cards and letters for hospital patients, raise significant funds for their link school in Tanzania and organise litter picks in the local community.”

The report rated the school:

Behaviour and attitudes: Outstanding.

Personal development: Outstanding.

Leadership and management: Good.

Early years provision: Good.

Proud headteacher, Michael Walker, said: “As headteacher, I am incredibly proud of our recent Ofsted success, which reflects our commitment to delivering on our school vision.

"Congratulations to everyone who has been part of our journey; these well-deserved positive outcomes highlight the strength of our school community.”