A “vibrant and welcoming” primary school in Wakefield where pupils “excel” has achieved ‘outstanding’ in all key judgements in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Grove Lea Primary School in Hemsworth was inspected during the summer term, and has been praised by inspectors in all five judgement areas.

These include quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

At the primary school – where around 250 pupils attend – pupils are encouraged to journal each morning, writing down their thoughts and feelings.

Inspectors said this helps pupils “develop a positive mindset” and make the most of each day.

Behaviour was described as “exemplary”, and the range of extracurricular clubs, including sport and music, was also noted.

Delivery of the curriculum was described as “exceptional”, and the support for pupils with SEND was recognised as a strength.

Inspectors praised the school’s “rigorous” approach to phonics, which is “implemented with precision”.

They said: “The high expectations and relentless focus on early reading ensure that pupils successfully become confident and fluent readers.”

The report described the early years as “remarkable”, adding that “learning opportunities are designed and created with expertise and in granular detail”.

“Activities are precise to children’s learning needs and are highly engaging. Children access activities for sustained periods of time independently and in collaboration with their peers.

“This successfully extends their understanding. Interactions between adults and children reflect the high knowledge staff have, which supports each child’s individual development needs. Children in early years are extremely well prepared for Year 1,” it added.

The school’s personal development offer was also described as exceptional.

Inspectors said pupils visit local care homes and regularly take part in litter picking.

“This helps them develop a strong sense of social responsibility. They understand the importance of being active citizens and are proud to make a positive difference,” the report said.

Head of school Natalie Wilson said: “I am thrilled with the report and very proud to be a leader at the school.”

"I want to thank the staff for all their hard work,” she added.

The full report can be read online at: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50286623