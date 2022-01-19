Ofsted praise for St Wilfrid’s in Featherstone

St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School and Sixth-Form College at Featherstone was rated Good following its recent Ofsted inspection

The report highlighted that it was a friendly school where pupils are supported by caring staff who are focused on helping them to succeed.

Also, that every pupil, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities will ‘thrive and succeed.’

The report noted the importance of reading and that there is a culture and love of reading across the school.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also that students in sixth form receive training to support younger pupils to help them with reading and in other subject areas.

Philip Dore, who has been head teacher at the school for 12 months said: “The criteria to be graded as a Good school are vast, wide-ranging, highly demanding and require significant and substantial evidence.

“We are very pleased with the outcome.

“Our wonderful students and staff make St Wilfrid’s the special place it is.

“Working with young people and families is a privilege and I could not be prouder of our whole school community.”

The inspectors praised teaching staff saying: “Pupils say that teachers bring lessons to life.

This is particularly the case in sixth form, where students say that their teachers’ enthusiasm ‘rubs off on them’

Mr Dore added: “The report praised the work and commitment of students, parents, staff, governors, the trust and the diocese.

“I was also delighted to see that our sixth form received significant praise from the inspection team.”

In their report Ofsted inspectors commented on the new behaviour system at St Wilfrid’s.

It revealed that pupils say that the system is fair and that teachers apply it consistently, although it said some parents disagree.

The inspectors noted that a few pupils struggle to behave well at school and that a range of specially designed support packages have been developed to help them reflect on their actions and make different choices.