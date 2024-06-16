Ofsted praises Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Pontefract
Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School was visited by Ofsted in April for an ungraded inspection and a report has now been published.
As the school was previously rated good in its 2019 graded inspection, Ofsted carried out an ungraded inspection - which occurs once every four years to confirm a school remains good.
The report stated: "There has been no change to this school’s overall judgement of good as a result of this ungraded (section 8) inspection. However, the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now.
"The school’s next inspection will be a graded inspection."
During their visit, Ofsted’s inspection team praised the school which 'has very high expectations for pupils' academic achievement, behaviour and personal development.'
Commending pupils’ behaviour and attitudes, inspectors acknowledged that 'pupils achieve exceptionally well. They are polite and respectful and take pride in their work.' and noted that they ‘behave very well and the school has a zero tolerance approach towards bullying.'
Inspectors concluded that 'Those responsible for governance, including executive trust leaders, have a strong, shared vision. They offer support and challenge to the school and understand well the community that the school serves. There is a culture of high expectations among leaders.'
Mr Ian Shuttleworth. Headteacher of Halfpenny Lane, said: "I am delighted with our glowing Ofsted report, commending our school in multiple areas.
"I am proud to lead a school with such kind, hardworking children and a dedicated staff. The relentless support from our parents and family community is invaluable, ensuring our children achieve and make excellent progress.
"Together, we will continue to provide the children with the skills and knowledge to thrive in their educational journey. I extend our sincere gratitude to the Pontefract Academies Trust for their ongoing support and guidance, contributing tremendously to this achievement."
CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust, Julian Appleyard OBE, said: “We are proud of this recognition and remain committed to nurturing an environment where our pupils can thrive academically and personally. We are delighted that the Ofsted inspectors recognised that had this been a full inspection then the likelihood is that Halfpenny Lane would be graded outstanding.”
