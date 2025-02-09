Carlton Primary School, on New Road in Wakefield, has been praised for its “highly positive behavioural culture” in a recent Ofsted report.

The report was published on February 3 following an inspection on January 7 and 8.

It praised the school for creating a “highly positive behavioural culture”, as well as its “engaging lessons” and a wide range of extra-curricular clubs.

The report said: “Staff are united in a shared vision to provide pupils with the best possible education.”

Carlton Primary School on New Road in Wakefield. Photo: Google

The report said the curriculum inspires pupils to learn through creative experiences: “Leaders have designed a curriculum that inspires pupils to learn.

"Pupils are immersed in creative ways of learning. They enjoy these exciting experiences and can relate them to their learning.”

“Most pupils make good progress through the curriculum and achieve well in published assessments. Pupils behave calmly. They feel safe and that adults care for them. Pupils learn to have high expectations and embody the school’s motto of ‘let your light shine’,” it added.

This was the first inspection the primary school has had since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and its impact was taken into account in the inspector’s evaluation. Before September 2024, the school was judged to be good for overall effectiveness. Overall effectiveness grades will no longer be included in graded inspections. In this ungraded inspection, the school was judged to have taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.

Carlton Primary School is located on New Road, Carlton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF3 3RE.

The full report can be viewed here.