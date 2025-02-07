Wrenthorpe Academy in Wakefield is a warm and welcoming environment where everyone is valued, a report published by Ofsted has said.

Ofsted has praised the school’s “warm, welcoming environment” and its focus on pupils’ personal development in a report published following a recent ungraded inspection.

The school, part of Waterton Academy Trust, was judged as “good” for overall effectiveness before September 2024 – after which time schools no longer receive overall effectiveness grades from the regulator during graded inspections.

The latest report, published following inspections on January 7 and 8, said the school has maintained the standards identified at the previous inspection.

The report, released by Ofsted following an inspection of the school in January, was published on February 3. Photo: Google

It said the school is a place where everyone is valued and that pupils are cared for in a warm and welcoming environment.

The report praised the school’s emphasis on personal development: “Pupils’ personal development is at the heart of everything the school does.

“There is an almost palpable determination to equip pupils with the skills to cope in life.”

It added: “This school is proud to be a place ‘where everyone is valued’. It fulfils this ambition well. The school’s motto, ‘We only get one life so let’s learn how to live it well,’ shines through the ambitious curriculum.

"It is reflected in the school’s nurturing culture. Pupils are cared for in a warm, welcoming environment.”

It said pupils are well equipped for life beyond school, for example by learning about the importance of equality and diversity, knowing how to cope with emotions, and knowing the dangers of being online and in the community.

The report added: “The school has recently reviewed and strengthened the way teachers check what pupils know and can remember of the curriculum.”

The report said reading is a high priority for the school, and described the provision for children in the early years as “an exciting environment that is rich with learning experiences.”

It added: “There are high expectations for all pupils. From the early years, pupils are confident to ask and answer questions, discuss their thinking and engage in debates. Teachers encourage them to be curious and resilient learners.”

Wrenthorpe Academy is a mixed primary school with 309 pupils. It is located on Imperial Avenue in Wakefield. January’s inspection was the school’s first routine inspection since the COVID-19 pandemic. You can view the full report here.