Wakefield Lawefield School has said it is “delighted” with the results of its latest Ofsted inspection following the report published this week which said it continued to be a “Good” school.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The primary school continues to be a good school, an Ofsted report published on September 10 said, following the inspection carried out on June 25 and 26.

Acting Headteacher, Christine Tomlinson, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results of our recent Ofsted inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are extremely proud of our children and their behaviour and attitudes which contribute to the good progress they make. We have an incredibly dedicated and caring staff who work really hard to ensure our children are happy and achieve well in our inclusive and diverse school community.”

Pupils at Lawefield Primary School in Wakefield in the school's new reading shed. An Ofsted report published on September 10 said the school continues to be a "good" school.

The report states that pupils at the school achieve well due to high expectations, and that the school has a strong sense of community.

It said: "Pupils benefit from a well-designed curriculum. There are many wider opportunities for pupils to experience. Pupils take on a variety of roles and responsibilities, which they perform with pride, both in school and beyond into the local community.”

The report continued: “There is a clear sense of purpose everywhere. Pupils are polite and well mannered around school. They listen intently in lessons and work well with their peers. These behaviours are established in early years, where children learn and play alongside each other happily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils like coming to school. They enjoy making friends. They feel safe, and can discuss ways they are taught to stay safe in school and online. They say bullying is rare and that staff deal with any incidents swiftly.”

The school was also praised in the report for its prioritisation of early reading, its provisions to help pupils with SEND make progress from their individual starting points, its teachers demonstrating confidence in their subject knowledge, and for pupils’ personal development being well considered. The report also said that attendance at the school is improving.

The inspection was the primary school’s first “ungraded” inspection since it received a “Good” rating in March 2019.

Schools that have been graded as “Good” normally receive “ungraded” inspections about once every four years to confirm that it remains to be “Good”.

The full report can be accessed here.