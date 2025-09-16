A Wakefield primary school which was rated “Inadequate” by Ofsted has been graded as “Good” in all key judgements in its latest inspection.

Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, on Greenhill Road, was graded as “Good” in all five judgement areas in a report published in September, following an inspection carried out on July 8 and 9.

The school, formerly Wakefield Greenhill Primary school, was rated “Inadequate” in 2022.

It has since joined the Outwood Grange Academies Trust, which is responsible for more than 40 schools.

The latest report praised the school’s adoption of the trust’s curriculum, policies and practices, saying it is helping to “make sure that pupils benefit from learning a consistent and coherent curriculum”.

It added that pupils are happy, and that the school has “high expectations” for pupils’ behaviour.

The report added that the school offers a range of extracurricular clubs, and that the curriculum is ambitious and well organised.

It said pupils “concentrate and focus well” and “enjoy their learning across the subjects they study.”

Inspectors said the school prioritises the teaching of early reading, and quickly identifies children with SEND and ensures they receive the right support.

They added that “the school ensures that pupils have the knowledge and skills to be confident, healthy and active citizens.”

The report said: "The trust provides effective and considerable support to the school.

"There is a determination, willingness and ambition to continue to improve the school at all levels. This is so pupils have the best education they possibly can. This is being realised through the expertise of the staff.

"Staff report positively that the school considers their workload and well-being.”

Inspectors said the school could improve by ensuring that “feedback is used purposefully to help pupils to address misconceptions and improve their work so that they embed the important learning securely.”

Heather Webb, Head of School at Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, said: “I am delighted that Ofsted has judged our school to be ‘Good’ in all areas.

“This outcome reflects the dedication of our staff, the hard work of our children, and the support of our families and wider community.

“We are proud of the progress we have made since joining the Trust and remain committed to ensuring every child receives the best possible education.”