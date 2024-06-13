Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wakefield school has improved on its last inspection with a ‘good’ rating.

Outwood Pre School has been rated as ‘good’ in its latest inspection by Ofsted.

The inspection took place on May 1, 2024, and comes after the school was rated as inadequate in its previous inspection in November 2023.

In the report, published June 4, the school achieved a rating of ‘good’ in all four categories: quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

Outwood Pre School, on Leeds Road in Wakefield, received an overall rating of 'good' in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Suzanne Mulholland, of Outwood Pre School, said: “We are very happy with our report, it is a great reflection of our children, families and staff.

“We have been in Outwood for over 50 years, we have had some fantastic support from the local community and hope we can continue to support families and children in the area for many years to come.”

The report describes the school as “warm and welcoming” and that “children concentrate well as they engage in their play”. The staff were also praised for providing “a friendly and homely environment” and building “good relationships with parents”.

The report also said: “Children enjoy daily opportunities to listen to stories. Staff help children to learn action songs and rhymes. Children develop their listening and attention skills as they excitedly join in with these familiar songs and stories. Furthermore, these experiences help children to develop their language skills and learn new words.”