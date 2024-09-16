Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ossett Library is preparing to welcome back visitors next week after being refurbished.

The new library is on the first floor of Ossett Town Hall which has benefited from a refurbishment programme to the Grade II listed town hall building.

Work includes a new lift, stained-glass features being restored, and a new energy efficient heating system installed.

The building has also been re-roofed with stone and window repairs carried out, and the clock tower refurbished to protect it for the future.

Picture caption: Cllr Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport at Ossett Library.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Ossett Library, to enjoy this wonderful new facility, in our fantastic historic building.

"The library offers so many opportunities to read, study, and learn about local and family history, connect with others and be part of a vibrant community.”

Membership at Wakefield district libraries is free, and no ID is required.

Ossett Library will have a full selection of adult and children’s books including talking books and large print. It also has computers with internet access, study spaces, printing, and scanning facilities.

The library will also have a local studies room for local and family history and a small meeting room for hosting events. Simon Potter, Construction Director at William Birch & Sons Ltd who were the main contractor on the project, said: “Restoring this Grade II listed building at the heart of Ossett town centre has been a privilege, and as we celebrate William Birch's 150th year in business, we are proud to have preserved its historical integrity while creating a bright, airy space for everyone to enjoy”.

Local people are being asked to join its re-launched friends' group to help support and promote the new library.

A full programme of weekly and monthly events will be on offer including Under 5s story times, adult reading groups, craft, and puzzle groups, plus an after-school student club and weekend events for families.

The library will be home to a museum hub, which will showcase artefacts and stories from Ossett’s past. The first exhibition, co-curated by the local community, focuses on the Gawthorpe coal-carrying competition.

The library will be open on Monday, September 23 with the following timetable:

Monday 9.30am-5pm

Tuesday 9.30am-5pm

Wednesday 9.30am-5pm

Thursday closed

Friday 9.30am-5pm

Saturday 9.30am-1pm

Sunday: Closed.