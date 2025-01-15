'Our children are not safe': Arriva slammed for axing school service leaving children crammed onto one bus

Arriva has just one school bus covering the route to Crofton Academy, which, parents say, are overcrowded.

A Sharlston mum has slammed bus operator Arriva for jeopardising the safety of children by cramming them onto one school bus following the merger of two of its services.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Johnson says that the bus her 14-year-old son catches from Weeland Road to Crofton Academy, which covers areas including Warmfield, Normanton, Streethouse and Crofton, is overcapacity following the removal of a second service.

Kerry said: “Up until Christmas there were two buses, the CA1 and CA2, covering the route, but the CA2 has since been cancelled, which leaves just one service covering all the areas for pupils going to Crofton Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By the time the bus reaches our stop at Sharlston, on Weeland Road, there is very little, and often, no space left.

Parents say the bus is overcroweded.

"And the ones who do manage to get on are all crammed in, many of them standing in the aisles. It’s unsafe.”

Kerry said her son, Jamie-Lee, along with other pupils, have missed morning lessons after being unable to get on the bus, arriving at school late.

"Arriva said they would send a double decker, but even that gets beyond capacity, then last week they sent a single decker,” Kerry said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The double decker bus they send fills up quickly, so they must realise there's a need for another bus. Why did they take it away when it's obviously needed?”

Kerry said some children have been left stranded because they’ve been unable to board an already packed bus with many having no choice but to walk home – some as far as from the school to Normanton.

"Some of these kids are young, in Year 7, surely that’s a safety issue..

"I know there are other buses, but they aren’t reliable at all and these are school buses – specifically for the school. It’s an issue both getting to school and coming home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The CA2 bus needs reinstating. Then at least if the first bus is full, children know there’ll be a second bus to get them to and from school.

"Surely Arriva knows just how many children are using the service and that there’s a need for more.

"They should know the amount of our kids are needing that bus. We need a reliable service to get children to and from school safely.”

Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said: “It is totally unacceptable for a bus company to cancel a service that children rely on to get to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s even worse to do so with no prior warning, which leaves children stranded.

"I have raised the matter with the bus company. We need an explanation pronto and this situation needs to be sorted out so that the kids can have a safe and reliable journey to school.”

A spokesperson for Arriva Yorkshire said: "Before we made service changes, we looked at the number of passengers using routes CA1 and CA2 and adapted the timetable from January to meet demand.

“Under normal circumstances, the revised service should meet customer volume, however during weather-related disruption last Wednesday, where some of our double decker buses were unable to run, the school service was served by a single decker.

"We prioritise school services and will continue to monitor demand.”