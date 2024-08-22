Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Outwood Academy Freeston are celebrating exceptional GCSE results.

The school says that once again ‘students have demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication, achieving outstanding results that reflect high standards of teaching and learning.’

Overall, there were many highlights for the academy especially in English, Science, History, Catering, Drama and Sport. In English, 75% of students achieved a Grade 4 or higher, 65% at Grade 5 or higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Allott, Principal at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “I am so very proud of our young people.

One of the standout student success stories was Thomas McDougall, who achieved a staggering six Grade 9.

"They truly have shown that if you try your best you will achieve. Students bought into the importance of their studies and accessed the vast range of interventions available to them. Their commitment is highly commendable.

"They have been a marvellous year group and will be missed. I wish them all amazing success in the next step of their career.”

One of the standout student success stories was Thomas McDougall, who achieved a staggering six Grade 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas, who is planning on going to Pontefract New College, said: “I am very proud of my results and now look forward to my next steps at College. I would especially like to thank Mr Watson and Miss Higson for their support.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and all that they have achieved throughout their secondary education. Our students have worked incredibly hard, have shown great resilience and have developed into exceptional young adults.

“We are very proud of all that they have achieved and what they will go on to achieve in their future studies and careers. I wish them every success for their futures; it has been a privilege to have been able to work with them.”