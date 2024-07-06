Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outwood Academy has received £1,000 worth of sports equipment following two of their students’ fundraising efforts in the Wakefield Hospice 1K Fun Run.

Jonny and Libby Baker of Outwood Academy Foxhills raised over £250 in sponsorship for Wakefield Hospice and were randomly drawn as winners of the prize following the kind incentive provided by event sponsors The Card Factory Foundation.

Alex Cunnifff, Events Fundraiser for Wakefield Hospice said: “We are so pleased to have presented Jonny and Libby’s school with their grand prize today of £1,000 worth of PE equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Similar to charities, we understand the financial pressures that many schools are often under and we are pleased to see this donation of equipment – provided by our generous sponsors The Card Factory Foundation – will have a great impact on the schools resources this term and going into the new academic year.

Jonny and Libby Baker of Outwood Academy Foxhills raised over £250 in sponsorship for Wakefield Hospice and were randomly drawn as winners of the prize.

“Many thanks to all who raised funds for Wakefield Hospice by taking part in the Fun Run, your support helps us to provide our vital services to patients and families from across the Wakefield district.”

The Wakefield Fun Run saw over 250 people take part in the 1km route around Thornes Park and will return on March 16 next year alongside the Wakefield 10K.