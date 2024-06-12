Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield secondary school has received a ‘good’ rating in their recent Ofsted inspection.

Outwood Grange Academy received the ‘good’ rating for overall effectiveness following an inspection carried out on May 1 and 2.

The secondary school also received a ‘good’ rating in the categories of: quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; leadership and provision; and sixth-form provision. An ‘outstanding’ rating was given for the personal development category.

These ratings were echoed in the inspector’s report: “The school provides pupils with excellent provision to support their personal development. Pupils develop their leadership, sporting, creative and academic skills through the school’s exceptional enrichment, leadership and life programmes.

“Students do well in the supportive, improving sixth form. They are determined learners with high aspirations for the next stages of their education or employment.”

The report also said: “The school’s passion to support pupils’ personal development is evident in the excellent provision across all key stages. High numbers of pupils attend the wide range of high-quality enrichment activities.

"There is an impressive careers programme. Pupils, including those in the sixth form, get the support they need to make well-informed decisions about their futures. Nearly all pupils move into education or employment when they leave school.”

Andrew Downing, Principal at Outwood Grange Academies, said: "I am incredibly proud of all the positives highlighted in this Ofsted report which reflect the dedication of our school community.

“The ‘outstanding’ judgement for our personal development curriculum is a testament to our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who are well prepared to succeed in all aspects of life. We are determined to build on this success and continue providing the highest quality education for all our students.”

Lee Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, added: "We are very pleased that OFSTED has recognised the school's unwavering commitment to excellence in all areas, particularly the outstanding personal development of our students.