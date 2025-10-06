Outwood Institute of Education achieves prestigious Institutional Member Status with Chartered College of Teaching

The Outwood Institute of Education (OIE) has been awarded Institutional Member Status by the Chartered College of Teaching, a designation recognising the institution’s commitment to professional learning and evidence-informed practice.

This prestigious status is granted to schools, trusts, and organisations that meet rigorous criteria, including empowering a knowledgeable profession through membership and accreditation, appointing one or more Chartered College of Teaching Research Champions, and ensuring a significant number of its teaching staff are also members. This achievement signifies a dedication to developing and retaining top teaching talent and creating a culture of professional growth.

The institutional membership provides several key benefits for the Outwood Institute of Education and the Outwood Family of Schools:

Professional Accreditation and Development: Staff gain access to a global network of educators, professional accreditation, and evidence-informed Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

The Outwood Institute of Education is dedicated to providing high-quality professional development to all staff

Enhanced Collaboration: The status strengthens whole-trust collaboration and a shared commitment to elevating the teaching profession.

Attracting and Retaining Talent: By investing in its teachers, the Outwood Family is better positioned to attract and retain high-quality educators, which ultimately improves outcomes for students.

Julie Slater, chief executive principal (OIE), said: “We are delighted to receive this status from the Chartered College of Teaching. The Outwood Institute of Education is dedicated to providing high-quality professional development to all staff, to support them in becoming experts in their respective fields. Our investment in staff development will lead to improved experiences and outcomes for our children and young people.”

By achieving this status, the Outwood Institute of Education joins a select group of institutions globally that are recognised for their excellence in teaching and professional development. This commitment is a significant step toward raising the status of the teaching profession and driving positive classroom impact.

The OIE has two locations: OIE Doncaster and OIE Redcar. It works in partnership with the National Institute of Teaching to train the next generation of teachers and is the CPD provider for staff across the Outwood Family of Schools. The family of schools comprises more than 40 schools across the North of England.

Want to work for a Family of Schools with a demonstrated commitment to continued professional development? Join us - outwood.com/jointhefamily