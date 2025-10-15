Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green spreads sunshine in the community with Random Acts of Kindness

Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green children spread joy in the community on World Mental Health Day

Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green brought a wave of cheer its the local area, celebrating its recent Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) initiative in conjunction with the national #HelloYellow campaign for World Mental Health Day on Friday, October 10.

Lucy Rooney, vice principal at the school, said: "Our children truly brought the concept of RAK to life, with our children and staff wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day. Throughout the day, our children took part in several RAK activities, from holding a community coffee morning to writing a positive note for members of the community.”

The campaign saw children reaching out to local residents and service providers, demonstrating a true commitment to community uplift. This was realised through the delivery of items including handmade ‘thank you’ notes, sweets and flowers to members of the community. The gestures were deeply appreciated across the community, especially at the local support centres.

Kim Green, Wakefield Council’s service director for partnerships, strategy and innovation, said: “It was lovely to welcome the children from Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green to our Family Hub in Havercroft for World Mental Health Day. They brought our staff some wonderful handmade notes and big smiles, and I know it truly brightened their day. It was a simple but beautiful reminder of how kindness can lift people’s spirits.”

School children delivered Random Acts of Kindness in the community

The children were accompanied in their community action project by Havercroft parish councillor and school academy council member, Steve Ashton.

Steve said: “The random acts of kindness were well received by the residents and we had some really positive comments, stating how lovely it was to see the children out in the local area. It was such a positive day and we were happy to be involved”

The true measure of the initiative’s reach was seen both locally and online.

“It was so humbling to see members of the community taking to social media to share their delight in receiving a random act of kindness”, said Claire Jackson, trust strategic lead for family and community programmes and partnerships.

“That digital interaction, seeing a simple act ripple out and create a conversation around wellbeing and support, shows just how much small gestures can strengthen the bonds that hold our local area together.”