Outwood Primary Academy run like reindeers for Wakefield Hospice

Children at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane have been raising money for their local hospice as part of the Wakefield Hospice Schools Reindeer Run.

Children at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane have been raising money for their local hospice as part of the Wakefield Hospice Schools Reindeer Run.

The Reindeer Run sees school children getting sponsorship for a fun run which they carry out while wearing reindeer antlers.

Rebecca Barley, Principal at the Bell Lane-based primary school, said: “We were delighted to take part in the Wakefield Hospice Schools Reindeer Run for the second year running.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane have been raising money for their local hospice as part of the Wakefield Hospice Schools Reindeer Run.

“It was a really fun way to raise money for a truly important cause, and it was lovely to see the children smiling in their Christmas jumpers as they ran with their antlers and we were so fortunate that Santa was able to drop by and raun with them!

“The money we have raised so far will help families in our community who are living with a life-limiting illness. I urge anyone to donate what you can to help Wakefield Hospice.”

Wakefield Hospice is a purpose-built specialist palliative care unit that opened in April 1990 providing eight single ensuite bedrooms and two four-bed ward areas, a Day Therapy Unit, bereavement support and education.

Over the years the Day Care Unit developed initially into a Day Therapy Unit and ultimately into a Drop-In Centre providing therapies, information and care for patients, carers and bereaved families.

The Reindeer Run sees school children getting sponsorship for a fun run which they carry out while wearing reindeer antlers.