Over 13,000 West Yorkshire students to benefit from road safety drive

Collingwood Learning is proud to announce the launch of Split Second, a new road safety education programme designed specifically for Year 7 students.

Running from Wednesday 29 January to Friday 4 April 2025, this impactful programme is being delivered across schools in West Yorkshire, aiming to reach over 13,000 students.

Funded by the West Yorkshire Vision Zero Partnership as part of their strategy to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries across the county by 2040, Split Second aims to increase the safety of young people on our roads.

Split Second combines an engaging theatrical performance with an interactive workshop, creating a dynamic and thought-provoking experience for the students. This innovative approach captures the enthusiasm and excitement of young people, bringing relatable characters and scenarios to life. The audience will witness how, in just a split second, simple actions can have life-altering consequences.

Through the performance and workshop, students gain:

Knowledge on key areas which increase safety such as looking properly, not being distracted by phones, music and other people they are with.

Awareness of the devastating consequences of roadside collisions, from injury and loss of life through to the emotional impact on family, friends, and the wider community.

Insight into the influences shaping behaviour on the roads, including peer influence, parents, emotions and mood, and social media.

Skills to manage attitudes and behaviours, empowering them to make healthy and safe choices for themselves and others.

Each session is delivered live by a team of professional actors. Following the theatre performance, students participate in an interactive workshop designed to deepen their understanding and reinforce key safety messages. Participating schools also receive a teachers' resource pack to support follow-up lessons, ensuring the learning continues in the classroom.

Chris Simes, Managing Director at Collingwood Learning, said:

“We are delighted to partner with West Yorkshire Vision Zero to deliver this important programme. At Collingwood Learning, we believe in the power of education to change lives. Split Second is more than just a road safety initiative—it’s about empowering young people to make better decisions, keep themselves safe, and create safer communities for everyone. We want to install lifelong habits that will contribute to West Yorkshire Vision Zero’s goal of eliminating road deaths and serious injuries.”

Alison Lowe OBE, Chair of the West Yorkshire Vision Zero Board and Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: “We are pleased to have been able to secure this fantastic resource for students in West Yorkshire.

“In 2023, there were 327 child pedestrians injured in road collisions in the county which is heartbreaking.

“We must all do everything we can to protect our young people and reduce that number to zero.”

Split Second offers schools an exciting opportunity to engage their Year 7 students in life-saving education. This programme supports West Yorkshire Vision Zero’s critical mission of reducing road casualties and fostering safer, more mindful communities.