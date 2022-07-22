Parents urged to be aware of online exploitation and keep children safe

During the summer break from school, children and young people typically have more time to spend online, whether that be on social media sites, messaging platforms, online gaming, or watching videos.

But whilst it can seem fun and games, the online world can be abused by those who want to exploit or cause harm to a child or young person.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “Online safety is important, and we all have a part to play in protecting our district’s children and young people.

Parents across the district are being urged to be aware of online exploitation and safe use of the internet as the summer holidays near.

"It starts with educating on the risks and warning signs to look out for, having open conversations with children and young people, and acting on concerns.

“It can affect any child or young person and you don’t need to be certain, but by raising a concern you could helping to keep a child safe.”

The focus comes as part of the latest phase of the council’s award winning ‘safeguarding is everyone’s business’ campaign and the first summer without any restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

For this reason, the council is reminding residents of the increased risks to children and young people and encouraging them to see safeguarding as part of their community responsibility this summer.