‘Passport to Learning’: Children graduate from Wakefield Children’s University

Wakefield College hosted the Wakefield and Selby Children’s University graduation ceremonies, celebrating the achievements of over 70 children from across the district.

Held at Wakefield College’s Mechanics Theatre, the graduation event celebrates local primary school children who have completed between 100 to 1000 learning hours and achievements at a range of lunchtime and after-school clubs in the districts.

Pupils of the programme were invited on stage in caps and gowns to collect their awards presented by the Principal and Chief Executive of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright.

James Pennington, Local College Director at Selby College, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate the achievements of our Children’s University members across both the Wakefield and Selby districts.

"This marks the 13th year of Wakefield Children’s University and it’s incredible to see how much the programme has grown over the years and the positive impact it has had on children across the district.

"The scheme continues to go from strength-to-strength as we expand our offer with new Learning Destinations and welcome new schools and individual members.”

Wakefield College and Selby College, both part of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, are two learning providers of the Children’s University, a charity that works in partnership with schools to develop a love of learning in children.

Pupils involved receive a ‘Passport to Learning’ which they use to collect stamps each time they participate in a learning activity such as an after-school club, with the aim of collecting as many stamps and hours as possible.

The diverse learning opportunities include activities led by Wakefield College, the pupil’s school and other Learning Destinations, with activities completed either at home or online.

This July has also seen both colleges welcome another cohort of Year 10 students for taster days, giving pupils the opportunity to trial a range of taster sessions in subjects of their choice from construction to computing, music performance, science and more.

If you are a school or an individual member and are interested in signing up to Wakefield Children’s University, please contact [email protected]

Find out more about Selby’s or Wakefield’s Children’s University, here.