Plan for nursery in Pontefract village with '40-place' waiting list
The planning application has been submitted to convert a property on Wakefield Road in Ackworth.
A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said the proposal was to provide “high quality” day care for children aged up to the age of five.
The building was built in the early 20th century and is enclosed by high stone walls.
The statement said that no extensions were planned and electric gates would keep children secure.
It said that Ackworth had a shortfall in nursery places, with waiting lists of more than 40.
The applicant said that they had already received enquiries about day care places.
Under the plans the nursery would be open from 7.30am until 6pm.
According to Rightmove the property was most recently sold in 2020 for £490,000.
