Police issue warning to Wakefield parents after finding children - as young as seven - vaping at school

Parents across the Wakefield district have been issued a warning to speak to their children of the dangers of vaping after reports of children as young as seven using e-cigarettes.

Officers from our Safer Schools Team say they are aware that vaping is becoming an increasing issue in schools across the district with many children using vapes because of their ‘popularity’.

Vapes can easily be bought online, in shops and through friends or social media, however, many of the vapes targeted at children not only have high levels of nicotine, making them very addictive, they often contain illegal drugs or chemicals.

They said: "Some of these vapes are so strong that for some children, just taking one puff is causing them to become very unwell with some children requiring hospitalisation.”

A letter has been issued by West Yorkshire Police to parents and guardians warning of the dangers.

It says: “This is a worrying trend and we would like to ask for your help in raising awareness of the risks and sharing some safeguarding advice for you children.”

The advice they give is:

Don’t start to vape – explain the dangers and risks, even if you vape yourself. The dangers to children are far greater.

If they do vape, try cutting them down with the aim to stop.

Do not use disposable vape with more than two-per-cent nicotine of with more than 600 puffs. This constitutes an illegal and is therefore unregulated vape.

Do not use a vape that claims to contain THC, cannabis, spice or any other illegal drug content. They can cause children to become really unwell, really quickly.

If a child feels unwell after using a vape, tell a trusted adult immediately and seek medical advice.

It goes on to say that if you are worried about your child’s use of vapes, get the advice of health professional such as you GP.

Additional help for children can be found here.

It adds: “West Yorkshire Police’s aim is to keep children safe and reduce the risk of any further hospitalisations or serious side effects from using vapes.

“We are currently working with schools to deliver awareness education for children and professional awareness training for teachers.

"We are also carrying out regular testing on potentially harmful vapes.”