Pontefract pupils bring carols and festive joy to Prince of Wales Hospice

Pupils from Pontefract Academies Trust spread festive cheer at The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract with musical performances, delighting patients, families, and staff with their heart-warming carols.

Pupils from Larks Hill Junior and Infant School, Halfpenny Lane School and Carleton Park Junior and Infants School visited the hospice last week and gave joyful performances.

Patients, staff and volunteers were delighted with a mix of traditional carols and more contemporary Christmas songs including ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’. The classic ‘Jingle Bells’ had everyone singing along.

Steph Gillis, Director of Clinical Services, praised the annual tradition.

She said: “The children’s visit is a highlight for our patients, staff and volunteers. Everyone’s face lights up when they see and hear the children singing. Their carols significantly boost our patients’ wellbeing and spread genuine festive cheer.”

The partnership between the hospice and Pontefract Academies Trust provides community connections, creating opportunities for students to contribute to a vital cause while learning the value of compassion and community involvement.