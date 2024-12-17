Pontefract pupils bring carols and festive joy to Prince of Wales Hospice

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Pupils from Pontefract Academies Trust spread festive cheer at The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract with musical performances, delighting patients, families, and staff with their heart-warming carols.

Pupils from Larks Hill Junior and Infant School, Halfpenny Lane School and Carleton Park Junior and Infants School visited the hospice last week and gave joyful performances.

Patients, staff and volunteers were delighted with a mix of traditional carols and more contemporary Christmas songs including ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’. The classic ‘Jingle Bells’ had everyone singing along.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steph Gillis, Director of Clinical Services, praised the annual tradition.

Students from Larks Hill Junior & Infant School, Halfpenny Lane School and Carleton Park Junior and Infants School visited the Hospice last week and gave joyful performances.placeholder image
Students from Larks Hill Junior & Infant School, Halfpenny Lane School and Carleton Park Junior and Infants School visited the Hospice last week and gave joyful performances.

She said: “The children’s visit is a highlight for our patients, staff and volunteers. Everyone’s face lights up when they see and hear the children singing. Their carols significantly boost our patients’ wellbeing and spread genuine festive cheer.”

The partnership between the hospice and Pontefract Academies Trust provides community connections, creating opportunities for students to contribute to a vital cause while learning the value of compassion and community involvement.

Related topics:Pontefract

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice