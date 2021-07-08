Pontefract school forced to send whole year group home as Covid causes 'exceptional levels of staff absence'

Outwood Academy Hemsworth said it had made the "difficult decision" to close to its new year 10 pupils for a week.

The new year 10s, who moved up from year 9 when the school's timetable rolled over at the end of June, will learn from home until returning to school on Wednesday, July 14.

In a letter to parents, Principal Toby Rutter said: "In light of the current health emergency, it is with regret that Outwood Academy Hemsworth have had to make the decision to carry out a partial closure for a year group.

A Pontefract secondary school has been forced to close to a number of students after "exceptional levels of staff absence" due to Covid isolation. Photo: Google Maps

"At this moment in time, exceptional levels of staff absence means that we cannot safely accommodate all students in the academy.

"As I’m sure you will understand, the decision to close the academy to even one year group is something which I have not done lightly. Thank you for your understanding and support during these difficult and unprecedented times."

The school, which has more than 1,100 pupils, said it was regularly reviewing the situation and would prioritise sending other year groups home in future if needed, "to limit any potential lost learning for Year 10".

