Pontefract teacher crowned champion at national poetry speaking competition
Matt performed a two-minute extract from John Clare’s 'The Mores', out loud and by heart, on the main stage of The Globe in front of an 800-strong audience. VIP guests at the event included Catherine McKinnell MP, Minister of State (Minister for School Standards).
The Poetry By Heart competition invites young people to choose a poem, learn it by heart and perform it aloud. Established in 2012 by then Poet Laureate Sir Andrew Motion, the competition attracts huge numbers of entries: over 1,600 schools took part; almost 60,000 poems were learned by heart; and there were over 4,300 video entries to the finals. It is also open to teachers and school staff who are also encouraged to take part. Matt was one of ten teachers invited to the Grand Finale.
Congratulating Matt on his performance, Poetry By Heart director Dr Julie Blake said, “The humour and polemical vignette of John Clare's poem were combined in Matt’s treatment to searing effect in a magnificent performance. We were left dumbstruck with awe.”