Primary school children collecting for Pontefract Foodbank - here's how you can help

The primary academy, based on Bell Lane in Ackworth, is asking all those who can to donate any dried or tinned goods from Thursday, October 14.

The collection will end on Tuesday, October 19.

This is the second year in a row that the academy has held a collection for the Pontefract Foodbank, as it also held a collection last year as part of the academy’s harvest celebrations.

Children at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane are showing their community spirit by collecting food for Pontefract Foodbank.

Rebecca Barley, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, said: “Following the success of last year’s collection, we wanted to try and replicate the success this year.

“At Outwood we believe in playing an active role in the communities we are proud to serve, and we want to be there to help those who need it most. That is why we are collecting and donating food for our local foodbank to help anyone and everyone we can.”

Pontefract Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups and is part of The Trussell Trust, a nationwide network of food banks that work together to combat food poverty and hunger across the UK.