Primary school deadline day 2025: Here are all of the primary schools in Wakefield that have been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

By Kara McKune
Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT
As primary school deadline day approaches, here are all the primary schools within the district that were rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Parents of children going to primary school in September have until Wednesday (January 15) to submit their applications.

To mark primary school deadline day we’re taking a look at the Wakefield primary schools that have been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

Stoney Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF4 3LZ. Latest report: July 15, 2024.

1. Crigglestone Dane Royd Junior and Infant School

Stoney Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF4 3LZ. Latest report: July 15, 2024. Photo: Google Maps

7 Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF2 0QB. Latest report: August 1, 2023.

2. Hall Cliffe Primary School

7 Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF2 0QB. Latest report: August 1, 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF2 0NP. Latest report: November 23, 2023.

3. Jerry Clay Academy

Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF2 0NP. Latest report: November 23, 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Ledger Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF1 2PH. Latest report: May 3, 2019.

4. Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane

Ledger Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF1 2PH. Latest report: May 3, 2019. Photo: Google Maps

