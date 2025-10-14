Primary schools invited to take part in Simon Lightwood MP's Christmas card competition

Simon Lightwood has announced the start of his fourth annual Christmas card competition and is inviting all primary schools in his constituency to take part.

The winner's design will be used as Mr Lightwood’s official Christmas card, and they’ll receive a fantastic festive prize.

Every child who enters the competition will get a certificate.

More than 400 children took part last year, with the winner being nine-year-old Perrie, a pupil at Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, who won tickets to see Wakefield Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomime, Cinderella.

Mr Lightwood said: “I am delighted to announce the start of my fourth annual Christmas card competition.

"It’s always wonderful to see the hundreds of fantastic designs from pupils across my constituency.

"They are so creative and choosing just one winner is always a tricky task, but it’s something that I really enjoy doing.

"I can’t wait to see all the children’s designs. We’ve had over 400 pupils get involved in previous years, and I’m sure this year’s competition will be just as popular with our wonderful schools.”