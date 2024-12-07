An event hosted by South Kirkby’s Production Park saw young people hear from dozens of leading organisations in the live events industry in November.

The networking event took place on November 27 in Production Park’s Studio 005, a new flagship 1,317-square-metre studio used by world-famous performers to rehearse and stage events ahead of large-scale arena tours.

Young people were invited to network with industry professionals who create world-leading live events, festivals, arena shows, TV shows, films and adverts at the event, which was set up by Production Futures, an organisation which aims to create opportunities for young people to learn, train, network and develop careers in production.

Representatives from over 50 of the live events industry’s leading organisations were present, including from the BBC and Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Hannah Eakins, CEO of Production Futures, said: “When we bring Production Futures to Production Park it feels like we are coming home.

“The whole team are a joy to work with, our crew are well looked after and the visitors we have at the show are an extraordinary mix of incredibly talented Academy of Live Technology students and other young people looking to get inspired into the industry from colleges and universities from across the North West.

“We welcomed just under 900 people to Production Park last week which blew us all away, and gave the show a buzz and a real feeling of positivity that the future of the production industry is in safe hands. We’ve never had such great feedback, what a way to end the year and to celebrate newcomers ready for a successful 2025.”

Attendees had the chance to watch workshops from industry professionals on lighting and 3D design, and listen to talks and interviews about the world of production, including from ITV’s Mirusha Jegatheeswaran on transferring skills into the world of broadcast engineering, and 4wall’s Graham Miller, who spoke about Glastonbury’s Coldplay pyramid mapping projection.

Production Futures aims to develop careers in production across all aspects of live events, film, music, festivals, touring, brand activation, theatre, TV, broadcast and AV installation, in an industry that is accessible, inclusive, and welcoming to today’s young people.

More information about Production Park’s Academy of Live Technology can be found here. Information about Production Futures can be found on its website.