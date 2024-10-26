Pupils explore the lives and legacies of figures such as Rosa Parks and Maya Angelou as part of Black History Month

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Pupils at Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infants and Nursery School have been exploring the lives and legacies of figures such as Rosa Parks,Maya Angelou and Simone Biles as part of Black History Month.

In a series of engaging activities throughout October, pupils were invited to create art projects at home, delve into key poetry during reading lessons, and unleash their creativity while studying these inspiring individuals.

On Wednesday, October 23, the school transformed into a vibrant gallery, as each classroom showcased the impressive work produced by the pupils throughout the month.

The entire school visited each classroom to appreciate the art and projects on display and pupils eagerly anticipated what awaited them in the next gallery.

The dedicated to Black History Month highlights Halfpenny Lane’s ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive culture within the school community.

Abigail, a Year 5 pupil, express the significance of these activities. She said: “I think it is really important to explore the work of people like Rosa Parks because they stood up for what is right.”

The initiative not only enriches the educational experience but also reinforces the values of respect and understanding amongst pupils, making Black History a meaningful celebration at Halfpenny Lane.

Ian Shuttleworth, Head Teacher of Halfpenny Lane School, said: “I was once again mightily impressed with the quality of the children’s work and enthusiasm for learning.

"I am also so fortunate to have a team of staff who are so enthusiastic about delivering such experiences for the children.”

