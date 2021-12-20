Pupils help pensioners get into the Christmas spirit with special dinner

Nine youngsters from a primary school in Wakefield have been getting into the festive spirit by providing entertainment at a Christmas dinner.

The children, who were all School Parliament members at Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, were entertaining guests at an over 65’s Christmas dinner at Kirkhamgate Village Hall.

The event was organised by Friends Cafe and Kirkhamgate Community Centre.

In addition to reading poems and singing festive favourites for the diners, the children also helped serve the food and drink, clear the pots away and hand out the presents.

Following the events, the school received a thank you from Councillor Nic Stansby on behalf of Friends Cafe and Kirkhamgate Community Centre.

Lorraine Fraser-Leonard, Vice Principal at the Brandy Carr-based primary school, said: “I was so proud of the children. They were an absolute delight and you could see how infectious their smiles were as all the guests were smiling as the children were performing and serving them.

“At Outwood, we want to play an active role in our local community and we encourage the children to do the same. That is really what events like this are all about and I am thankful to Friends Cafe and Kirkhamgate Community Centre for inviting the children to take part in it.”

The thank you message read: “Friends cafe and the Kirkhamgate Community Association would just like to say a huge thank you to the School Parliament for helping out at Sunday's Christmas Dinner.

"The children really made the event and the attendees loved listening to stories, poems and songs- the volunteers enjoyed it too.