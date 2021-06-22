Razzamataz theatre school invites Wakefield children for summer of fun

Wakefield theatre school Razzamataz is making plans to get kids active and build back lost confidence and social skills with a fun summer school.

Based at West Wakefield Methodist Church on Thornes Road, Razzamataz Wakefield is part of a national performing arts school network offering exceptional quality training in dance, singing and drama.

Children from the ages of four-18 benefit from the part-time classes, especially in terms of health and wellbeing.

In keeping with current safety guidelines, there will be limited class sizes but with a very strong emphasis on getting kids active, after a long time with limited PE and sports classes.

Helen Mayes, principal of Razzamataz Wakefield said: "Children have lost out on vital social interactions and the chance to have fun with their peers.

“We are a local business who have spoken to many parents who are desperate for their children to get back to doing all the things that they love, but in a safe and sensible way.”

After the various lockdowns, Razzamataz have looked at the best ways in which they can serve their community.

Summer schools have always been popular but this year, interest is even higher after so many missed opportunities.

Helen said: “Many parents feel like their children have only just got back into a routine and want to keep this up over the summer, especially with the uncertainty surrounding holiday plans.

“We also recognise that it has been extremely difficult for working parents trying to juggle everything and the guilt that often comes with it.

"Children who come to our summer schools will be keeping fit and active, have the opportunity to learn new skills, will be learning to build on their confidence and most importantly, will be having fun.”

During the summer schools, children and their teachers will work on various songs, dances and drama pieces based on the musicals ‘Moana’ (ages four to seven) and ‘Grease’ (ages eight-16) together with learning about theatre skills in general.

Being given the chance to perform is paramount to building a child’s confidence which is why each and every child will get their chance to shine.

“We are very aware that all children have missed out on speaking and communication skills that would normally happen during school in classes where they would be asked to read aloud or discuss their ideas,” Helen said.

“This has led to a drop in confidence for many so much of the work will be looking at how we can help children feel less self-conscious and simple ways in which they can engage with others.”

Razzamataz Wakefield offers part-time training in dance, drama and singing together with exciting opportunities to perform.

Classes are for children from age four to 18 and allow students to experience a range of performance styles from classic West End musical theatre to street dance, acting for camera and pop singing.

There are lots of additional opportunities such as masterclasses with experienced West End and Broadway performers and the chance to experience the thrill of performing on a major London stage.

To find out more information about the Summer School or term-time Saturday classes, please contact Principal Helen Mayes by email: [email protected], call or message 07915991971 or visit the website wakefield.razzamataz.co.uk.