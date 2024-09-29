Wakefield Council controversially closed the facility down in 2011 and merged it with nearby Snapethorpe Primary School due to falling pupil numbers.
Plans have now been submitted to bulldoze the school.
These photo show the school, its pupils, staff and parents through the years until its closure in 2011.
1. 2004
Marilyn Burton, retiring after 37 years with pupils. Photo: s
2. 2004
Winning girls rugby team - Waterton J I and N School Lupset. Jade Dobson, Brogan McGowen, Katie Eyre, Hayley Matthews, Samantha McEwan, Lauren MacDonald, Laura Johnson, Sophie Norris, Rebecca Illingworth (cpt) Nicola Banks. Photo: s
3. 2005
School Starters January 2005, Waterton Road J&I - Back Left, Harry Dyson, Gemma Taylor, Miss Wright, Kaylee Ogilvie, Ebony Auty Front Left, Liam Giles, Callum Chivers, Hayley King, Nicola Smith. Photo: s
4. Puppet
Simon Hatfield of the Freehand Theatre Company with his puppet 'Norman' and pupils Ben Senior, and Gemma Pearson, both aged four. Possibly taken in 1999. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.