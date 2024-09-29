Memories of Waterton Junior and Infants School.Memories of Waterton Junior and Infants School.
RETRO: 16 photos remembering Waterton Junior and Infants Primary School as it's set to be bulldozed

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
With the news that former Waterton Junior and Infants primary school in Wakefield looks set to be demolished after being closed for more than a decade, we’ve looked through our archives and found these brilliant photos.

Wakefield Council controversially closed the facility down in 2011 and merged it with nearby Snapethorpe Primary School due to falling pupil numbers.

Plans have now been submitted to bulldoze the school.

These photo show the school, its pupils, staff and parents through the years until its closure in 2011.

Marilyn Burton, retiring after 37 years with pupils.

1. 2004

Marilyn Burton, retiring after 37 years with pupils. Photo: s

Winning girls rugby team - Waterton J I and N School Lupset. Jade Dobson, Brogan McGowen, Katie Eyre, Hayley Matthews, Samantha McEwan, Lauren MacDonald, Laura Johnson, Sophie Norris, Rebecca Illingworth (cpt) Nicola Banks.

2. 2004

Winning girls rugby team - Waterton J I and N School Lupset. Jade Dobson, Brogan McGowen, Katie Eyre, Hayley Matthews, Samantha McEwan, Lauren MacDonald, Laura Johnson, Sophie Norris, Rebecca Illingworth (cpt) Nicola Banks. Photo: s

School Starters January 2005, Waterton Road J&I - Back Left, Harry Dyson, Gemma Taylor, Miss Wright, Kaylee Ogilvie, Ebony Auty Front Left, Liam Giles, Callum Chivers, Hayley King, Nicola Smith.

3. 2005

School Starters January 2005, Waterton Road J&I - Back Left, Harry Dyson, Gemma Taylor, Miss Wright, Kaylee Ogilvie, Ebony Auty Front Left, Liam Giles, Callum Chivers, Hayley King, Nicola Smith. Photo: s

Simon Hatfield of the Freehand Theatre Company with his puppet 'Norman' and pupils Ben Senior, and Gemma Pearson, both aged four. Possibly taken in 1999.

4. Puppet

Simon Hatfield of the Freehand Theatre Company with his puppet 'Norman' and pupils Ben Senior, and Gemma Pearson, both aged four. Possibly taken in 1999. Photo: s

