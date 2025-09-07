We found these nostalgic school starter photos from the noughties in our archives.placeholder image
Retro: 18 nostalgic photos of Wakefield's primary school starters from 2005, 2006 and 2007

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
With children returning to school for another year, we looked into our archives and found these wonderful photos of primary school starters from 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Flashback to the noughties and see if you can spot anyone you know!

Back: Max, Stephanie, Charley, Rebecca, Melissa, Catherine, Aaron, Casey and Joe. Middle: Lucy, Jay, Luke, Joely, Ellis, Matthew, Joseph, Tia, Rebekah and Connor. Front: Laura, Ryan, Thomas, Jade, Harry, Charlie, Sophie, Mia and Jayden.

1. Horbury Primary School Starters

Back: Max, Stephanie, Charley, Rebecca, Melissa, Catherine, Aaron, Casey and Joe. Middle: Lucy, Jay, Luke, Joely, Ellis, Matthew, Joseph, Tia, Rebekah and Connor. Front: Laura, Ryan, Thomas, Jade, Harry, Charlie, Sophie, Mia and Jayden. Photo: National World

Back: Codey, Lewis, Sophie, Jake, Joseph, Corey, Jessica. Front: Lauren, Liam, Johanna, Jonathan, Hollie, James. Class teacher, Mrs Helen Paterson.

2. Snapethorpe Primary School

Back: Codey, Lewis, Sophie, Jake, Joseph, Corey, Jessica. Front: Lauren, Liam, Johanna, Jonathan, Hollie, James. Class teacher, Mrs Helen Paterson. Photo: National World

Back: Eleanor, Lani, Natasha, Mrs Heather Taylor, Catriona, Niamh, Hannah. Front: Joshua, Daniel, Joel, Daniel, Lewis.

3. Lee Brigg Infants School

Back: Eleanor, Lani, Natasha, Mrs Heather Taylor, Catriona, Niamh, Hannah. Front: Joshua, Daniel, Joel, Daniel, Lewis. Photo: National World

Back: Nichola Russell, Karen Stead, Janet Chell, Jayne Murphy and Joyce Steel. Back: Mariam, Rosie, Beth, Lauren, Amber, Louise, Keanan. middle: Freddie, Hamzah, Logan, Callum, Hanif, Emmalouise and Matthew. Front: Megan, Lucas, Hassan, James and Yasmin.

4. Castle Grove Infants School, Sandal

Back: Nichola Russell, Karen Stead, Janet Chell, Jayne Murphy and Joyce Steel. Back: Mariam, Rosie, Beth, Lauren, Amber, Louise, Keanan. middle: Freddie, Hamzah, Logan, Callum, Hanif, Emmalouise and Matthew. Front: Megan, Lucas, Hassan, James and Yasmin. Photo: National World

