Retro: 18 nostalgic photos of Wakefield's primary school starters from 2005, 2006 and 2007

Flashback to the noughties and see if you can spot anyone you know!
1. Horbury Primary School Starters
Back: Max, Stephanie, Charley, Rebecca, Melissa, Catherine, Aaron, Casey and Joe. Middle: Lucy, Jay, Luke, Joely, Ellis, Matthew, Joseph, Tia, Rebekah and Connor. Front: Laura, Ryan, Thomas, Jade, Harry, Charlie, Sophie, Mia and Jayden. Photo: National World
2. Snapethorpe Primary School
Back: Codey, Lewis, Sophie, Jake, Joseph, Corey, Jessica. Front: Lauren, Liam, Johanna, Jonathan, Hollie, James. Class teacher, Mrs Helen Paterson. Photo: National World
3. Lee Brigg Infants School
Back: Eleanor, Lani, Natasha, Mrs Heather Taylor, Catriona, Niamh, Hannah. Front: Joshua, Daniel, Joel, Daniel, Lewis. Photo: National World
4. Castle Grove Infants School, Sandal
Back: Nichola Russell, Karen Stead, Janet Chell, Jayne Murphy and Joyce Steel. Back: Mariam, Rosie, Beth, Lauren, Amber, Louise, Keanan. middle: Freddie, Hamzah, Logan, Callum, Hanif, Emmalouise and Matthew. Front: Megan, Lucas, Hassan, James and Yasmin. Photo: National World