Retro: 18 old photos showing Wakefield schools and pupils from the 1950s to the 1990s

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Take a trip back to the classroom through these 18 pictures from Wakefield schools, taken from our archive.

From the 1950s up to the 1990s, we've taken a look into our archives and picked out some photos from your school years.

Do you recognise yourself, any of your old schoolfriends or teachers?

Ledger Lane Junior & Infants School, Outwood. The winning rugby league team. Published in the Wakefield Express 20.5.1994. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

1. 1994

Photo: Wakefield Libraries

Sandal Endowed Middle School. The winning under 11 girls table tennis team. Published in the Wakefield Express 14.12.1990. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

2. Sandal Endowed Middle School

Photo: Wakefield Libraries

Outwood Grange School. Pupils selected to play for Yorkshire under 16 rugby league squad. Taken 5.12.1989. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

3. Outwood Grange School 1989

Photo: Wakefield Libraries

Lofthouse Gate Junior & Infants School gala. Taken 1996. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

4. Lofthouse Gate Junior & Infants School

Photo: Wakefield Libraries

