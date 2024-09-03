Retro: 22 nostalgic photos of Wakefield's primary school starters from 2005, 2006 and 2007
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
As children return to school for another year, we looked into our archives and found these wonderful photos of primary school starters from 2005, 2006 and 2007.
See if you can spot anyone you know!
1. Snapethorpe Primary School
Back: Codey, Lewis, Sophie, Jake, Joseph, Corey, Jessica. Front: Lauren, Liam, Johanna, Jonathan, Hollie, James. Class teacher, Mrs Helen Paterson. Photo: National World
2. Sharlston Community School
Back: Chelsea, Curtis, Mackenzie, Kayleigh, Mia. Front: Harrison, Imogen, Thomas, Rebecca, Jack. Photo: National World
3. St.Mary's C.of E. Primary
Back: Chloe, Nadeem, Kieran and Axsa. Front: Amber, Jeanna and Hanfaa. Class teacher, Mrs. Clare Kenyon. Photo: National World
4. Cliff School
Back: Benjamin, Aimee, Matthew, Imogen, Mollie, Daniyal. Front: Alexander, Toby, Hannah, Eleanor, Taran. Class teacher, Rebecca Brennan. Photo: National World
