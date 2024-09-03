We found these nostalgic school starter photos from the noughties in our archives.We found these nostalgic school starter photos from the noughties in our archives.
Retro: 22 nostalgic photos of Wakefield's primary school starters from 2005, 2006 and 2007

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
As children return to school for another year, we looked into our archives and found these wonderful photos of primary school starters from 2005, 2006 and 2007.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

Back: Codey, Lewis, Sophie, Jake, Joseph, Corey, Jessica. Front: Lauren, Liam, Johanna, Jonathan, Hollie, James. Class teacher, Mrs Helen Paterson.

1. Snapethorpe Primary School

Back: Codey, Lewis, Sophie, Jake, Joseph, Corey, Jessica. Front: Lauren, Liam, Johanna, Jonathan, Hollie, James. Class teacher, Mrs Helen Paterson. Photo: National World

Back: Chelsea, Curtis, Mackenzie, Kayleigh, Mia. Front: Harrison, Imogen, Thomas, Rebecca, Jack.

2. Sharlston Community School

Back: Chelsea, Curtis, Mackenzie, Kayleigh, Mia. Front: Harrison, Imogen, Thomas, Rebecca, Jack. Photo: National World

Back: Chloe, Nadeem, Kieran and Axsa. Front: Amber, Jeanna and Hanfaa. Class teacher, Mrs. Clare Kenyon.

3. St.Mary's C.of E. Primary

Back: Chloe, Nadeem, Kieran and Axsa. Front: Amber, Jeanna and Hanfaa. Class teacher, Mrs. Clare Kenyon. Photo: National World

Back: Benjamin, Aimee, Matthew, Imogen, Mollie, Daniyal. Front: Alexander, Toby, Hannah, Eleanor, Taran. Class teacher, Rebecca Brennan.

4. Cliff School

Back: Benjamin, Aimee, Matthew, Imogen, Mollie, Daniyal. Front: Alexander, Toby, Hannah, Eleanor, Taran. Class teacher, Rebecca Brennan. Photo: National World

