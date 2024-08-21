Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Kear from Castleford started his online tutoring business whilst at university and is due to open his first in-person site next month.

Ryan started the tutoring business around five years ago whilst still at university studying for his Master’s degree in mathematics.

After finding a passion for teaching, he went on to complete a PGCE whilst continuing to operate the online business. In its first year, Ryan tutored around six or seven students, and since then the business has grown to tutoring around 60 students and employing multiple tutors.

Speaking about the impact private tuition can have on pupils who may be struggling in school, Ryan said: “It has a real impact; not just academically but on their confidence as well.

RK Tutoring owner, Ryan Kear from Castleford, is due to open his first in-person site in September in Castleford.

“[Sometimes pupils are] very lacking in confidence, not very outgoing. In a school setting it’s very easy to get lost in the crowd.

"We are seeing students make improvements straight away. Every student we have had has come away with the grade they want.”

Ryan said he also understands money is a big factor when it comes to children being able to access tutoring, and said the company offers options such as group sessions – which cost less than one to one sessions – as well as free tuition to a limited number of families who cannot afford to pay.

Ryan said: “We have worked with lots of under privileged families in Castleford and believe that everyone should have access to facilities to get the grades they deserve.”

The new site will be based at 1 Mill Lane, Castleford and will offer evening sessions in a range of subjects including maths, English and science.

RK Tutoring currently employs 14 online tutors, and five tutors will provide the in-person evening sessions at the Mill Lane site.

More information can be found on the RK Tutoring website or their Facebook page.