RSPB site in Castleford offers educational outdoor adventures as schools in Wakefield return

As the turning of the season brings a colourful shift in the nature reserve’s autumnal shades and wildlife, visitors to the Castleford reserve will be able to see fungi, ripening acorns and chestnuts, and migrating geese, ducks and red poll arriving .

RSPB education professionals will be running curriculum-linked sessions at the site, with half and full day visits available to book now for autumn and winter 2022 terms.

Rebecca Savage, RSPB Learning Officer, said: “Studies have found pupils retain information better when learning outside, bringing to life classroom learning and benefitting their mental and physical wellbeing. Our RSPB school trips also encourage pupils to enjoy a curiosity about the natural world. And help to develop their social and personal skills – growing confidence in working together with classmates and teachers in the unique green spaces that our RSPB Yorkshire nature reserves offer.”

Children using binoculars on an RSPB nature reserve school trip. Credit: Ben Andrew

RSPB Fairburn Ing offers learning experiences for Primary & Early Years, Secondary KS3 and KS4 pupils. The RSPB team will work together with pupils to discover lots of new things about the nature reserves and the wildlife that calls it home. All RSPB Yorkshire sessions offer a great opportunity to inspire pupils to talk about science and geography, to meet their learning objectives of working scientifically, and to use technical vocabulary in context.

The RSPB Yorkshire nature reserves have been awarded the nationally recognised Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge, ensuring a provision of high quality learning experiences.

The educational visits can also help benefit pupils with special educational needs and disabilities as the new visual and sensory experiences available can deepen their understanding of topics and help them to engage with people and activities outside the classroom.

Sunset at Fairburn Ings. 15 November 2021. Picture Bruce Rollinson

To book a school trip visit: rspb.org.uk/schooltrips