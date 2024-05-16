School gets nature boost thanks to new WDH project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from Highfield School in Ossett are benefiting from a new wild green space thanks to WDH, Tivoli and Barkers Fencing.

Employees from each organisation worked with the youngsters to plant trees, create a wildflower meadow and install bug houses built by WDH’s apprentices to create homes for wildlife to enjoy.

The school will now be able to enjoy and nurture the wildflower meadow area as well as it becoming a learning zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The insect-friendly homes are part of several sustainable projects by WDH, including its Let it Bee initiative, which will see relaxed mowing areas created in residential areas to support carbon reduction and create natural habitats.

Youngsters from Highfield School with WDH and Tivoli

Rowanne Beachill, teacher and head of animal care at Highfield School, said: “It has been fantastic, the students have got a lot out of it and they’ve had the chance to get hands-on planting the trees. The wildflower meadow that’s been planted is going to look amazing later in the year and I know the children are already excited about watching everything grow. Having the bug hotel as an accessible feature which all our students can get to with their various complex needs is just brilliant.”

Paddy Saul, Apprentice Joiner at WDH, said: “My usual day-to-day job involves things such as fitting new kitchens, new doors, skirting board, or changing locks so when the chance came up to build bug boxes for the school I really wanted to get involved. It was great to make new kinds of work with joints as well as gluing and clamping to make sure the bug houses would be strong and long lasting for the wildlife. Seeing it all come together was the most rewarding part.”