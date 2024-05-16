School gets nature boost thanks to new WDH project
Employees from each organisation worked with the youngsters to plant trees, create a wildflower meadow and install bug houses built by WDH’s apprentices to create homes for wildlife to enjoy.
The school will now be able to enjoy and nurture the wildflower meadow area as well as it becoming a learning zone.
The insect-friendly homes are part of several sustainable projects by WDH, including its Let it Bee initiative, which will see relaxed mowing areas created in residential areas to support carbon reduction and create natural habitats.
Rowanne Beachill, teacher and head of animal care at Highfield School, said: “It has been fantastic, the students have got a lot out of it and they’ve had the chance to get hands-on planting the trees. The wildflower meadow that’s been planted is going to look amazing later in the year and I know the children are already excited about watching everything grow. Having the bug hotel as an accessible feature which all our students can get to with their various complex needs is just brilliant.”
Paddy Saul, Apprentice Joiner at WDH, said: “My usual day-to-day job involves things such as fitting new kitchens, new doors, skirting board, or changing locks so when the chance came up to build bug boxes for the school I really wanted to get involved. It was great to make new kinds of work with joints as well as gluing and clamping to make sure the bug houses would be strong and long lasting for the wildlife. Seeing it all come together was the most rewarding part.”
Christopher Jones, Supervisor for Tivoli, added: “We have loved getting involved with this project it was a pleasure for myself and the team to work with the school and WDH. It’s always nice when teams from different departments come together to do some rewarding work which will help and benefit the children. I’m sure when the wildflowers come out it all will look great.”