School leavers 2021: Here are 21 photos of your little ones on their last days of school
It's been a tough year for everyone, but our little ones have felt it more than most.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:49 pm
With the strange world of homeschooling, not being able to see their friends as much...they have done us proud by just cracking on.
And now, this week, they are finishing one chapter of their schooling life, ready to start an exciting new one in September.
Here are a few photos you shared with us of your little ones on their last day.
Thank you to everyone for sharing!
