School Nativities 2024: pictures from Nativities across Wakefield schools this December

By Catherine Gannon
Published 20th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
See photos from Nativity plays which took place in schools across the Wakefield area this December.

Lots of pupils in schools across Wakefield have been taking part in Nativity plays this month as we approach the Christmas break.

We’ve put together a collection of lovely photos of the various Marys, Josephs, Angels, and lots of other characters involved in the Nativity plays.

Click through the images to see some of the pupils ready for their Nativity performances.

1. School Nativities 2024: photos from this year's Christmas Nativities in Wakefield

Photos from Christmas Nativities in Wakefield schools this year. Photo: Townville Infants School/Orchard Head/De Lacy/Silcoates

Students at De Lacy Primary School in their Nativity costumes.

2. De Lacy Primary School

Students at De Lacy Primary School in their Nativity costumes. Photo: DLPS

3. De Lacy Primary School

4. Orchard Head Junior Infant and Nursery School

