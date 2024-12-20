Lots of pupils in schools across Wakefield have been taking part in Nativity plays this month as we approach the Christmas break.
We’ve put together a collection of lovely photos of the various Marys, Josephs, Angels, and lots of other characters involved in the Nativity plays.
Click through the images to see some of the pupils ready for their Nativity performances.
1. School Nativities 2024: photos from this year's Christmas Nativities in Wakefield
Photos from Christmas Nativities in Wakefield schools this year. Photo: Townville Infants School/Orchard Head/De Lacy/Silcoates
2. De Lacy Primary School
Students at De Lacy Primary School in their Nativity costumes. Photo: DLPS
3. De Lacy Primary School
Students at De Lacy Primary School in their Nativity costumes. Photo: DLPS
4. Orchard Head Junior Infant and Nursery School
Students at Orchard Head Junior Infant and Nursery School at their Nativity. Photo: OH
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.