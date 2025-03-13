World Book Day 2025.placeholder image
World Book Day 2025.

School photos: 19 fabulous photos as Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford children get all dressed up for World Book Day

By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Colourful costumes and brilliant books were the order of the day as Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford schools celebrated World Book Day.

World Book Day 2025 was celebrated throughout the Wakefield district with hundreds of children – and school staff - joining in the fun of the international celebration of books and reading.

Many left their normal school uniforms at home on Thursday, March 6 and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

We asked schools to send us their photos from the day and here they are!

**Don’t forget to pick up a copy of next week’s paper – Thursday, March 20 – for our school World Book Day special!

Three Lane Ends Academy.

