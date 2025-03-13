School photos: 19 fabulous photos as Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford children get all dressed up for World Book Day

World Book Day 2025 was celebrated throughout the Wakefield district with hundreds of children – and school staff - joining in the fun of the international celebration of books and reading.

Many left their normal school uniforms at home on Thursday, March 6 and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

We asked schools to send us their photos from the day and here they are!

**Don’t forget to pick up a copy of next week’s paper – Thursday, March 20 – for our school World Book Day special!