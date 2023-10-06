News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
School starters September 2023.School starters September 2023.
School starters September 2023.

School starters 2023: Here are 19 adorable school starter photos from across Wakefield for 2023

The first day of school is an emotional one - for both parents and our little ones!
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

But it's an exciting time too and one we will always remember.

We asked schools across the district to send us a photo of children starting their school journey in reception for 2023.

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of this week’s paper – Thursday, October 5 – for our special school starter supplement!

Dane Royd Junior & Infants School starters for 2023-2024.

1. Dane Royd Junior & Infants School

Dane Royd Junior & Infants School starters for 2023-2024. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Newlands Primary School - Bradford Class

2. Newlands Primary School

Newlands Primary School - Bradford Class Photo: s

Photo Sales
Newlands Primary School - York Class.

3. Newlands Primary School

Newlands Primary School - York Class. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Sandal Magna Community Academy- Reception Class 2023

4. Sandal Magna Community Academy

Sandal Magna Community Academy- Reception Class 2023 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield